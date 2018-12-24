Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 1.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 666,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.79 million, up from 654,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 1.31 million shares traded or 99.95% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has declined 0.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 8.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 1,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40 million, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 4,732 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, April 29. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 27. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, September 7. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 8.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Mngmt Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fin Consulate, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,490 shares. Compton Cap Ri has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 1.26 million shares. The Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability has invested 2.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Eagle Invest reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 603,250 were reported by Ems Capital Limited Partnership. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 90,642 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 16,586 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 620,101 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fruth Inv, Texas-based fund reported 27,681 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 25,203 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. 17,736 are held by Texas Yale. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.50 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) by 45,300 shares to 516,719 shares, valued at $26.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,845 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MAA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 104.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 809 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications. 38,774 were reported by Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company. Rampart Investment Company Ltd has invested 0.06% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.16% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 11,715 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 248,665 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Montag A And Associate Incorporated accumulated 2,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Bankshares holds 487,476 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 12 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 173 shares. 11,419 were accumulated by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 139,248 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has 2,150 shares.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $666,994 activity. FRENCH RUSSELL R also sold $502,723 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) on Monday, August 13.