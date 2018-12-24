Hennessy Advisors Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Targa Resources Has 1.28 Sentiment

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 176 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 137 decreased and sold equity positions in Targa Resources Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 204.78 million shares, up from 201.41 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Targa Resources Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 16 to 15 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 102 Increased: 117 New Position: 59.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 4.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 13,850 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 301,252 shares with $13.28M value, down from 315,102 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

The stock decreased 5.03% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 6.34M shares traded or 168.43% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has declined 4.60% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Rr Advisors Llc holds 10.17% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. for 1.89 million shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc owns 6.96 million shares or 8.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Samson Capital Management Llc has 7.71% invested in the company for 122,907 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc has invested 7.05% in the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13.22 million shares.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. TRGP’s profit will be $32.10M for 64.68 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.33% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $231,113 activity.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It has a 29.59 P/E ratio. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 506,000 shares to 759,752 valued at $42.15 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tellurian Inc New stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. $1.50M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares were sold by SUSMAN SALLY. $418,774 worth of stock was sold by OLSON LAURIE J on Monday, August 13.