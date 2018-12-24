Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 41.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 104,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,026 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08M, down from 254,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 8.50 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 2.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 82,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.06M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.77 million, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 1.25M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Pope Lawrence J also sold $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares. $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was sold by Brown James S.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

