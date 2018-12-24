Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 13.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 66,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,734 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.49M, down from 509,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 2.34 million shares traded or 154.31% up from the average. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 28.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 26/04/2018 – CRH to pause on major deals for rest of 2018 -CEO; 25/04/2018 – CRH Expects 1H Group EBITDA on Like-for-Like Basis to be in Line with 1H 2017; 31/05/2018 – CRH Has Begun Strategic Review of Europe Distribution Business; 20/04/2018 – CRH CEO says full or partial listing of US arm is under consideration [08:20 BST20 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 26/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS PAUSE ON ANY MAJOR ACQUISITION ACTIVITY TO LAST “PRETTY MUCH THE REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR”; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – WILL ESTABLISH NEW GLOBAL BUILDING PRODUCTS DIVISION EFFECTIVE 1 JAN 2019, BRINGING TOGETHER EUROPE LIGHTSIDE, EUROPE DISTRIBUTION AND AMERICAS PRODUCTS DIVISIONS; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS WILL LIKELY DO 500 MLN TO 1 BLN EUROS OF BOLT ON ACQUISITIONS THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – CRH Mulls Separate Listing of U.S. Business, Share Buyback -Irish Times; 20/04/2018 – MEDIA-CRH CEO says share buyback “under careful review” – Irish Times

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 82.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 68,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 150,438 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03 million, up from 82,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 1.36 million shares traded or 105.86% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 45.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06

Among 10 analysts covering Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Tupperware Brands Corporation had 31 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 28 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 2 with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $60 target in Thursday, April 5 report. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Thursday, April 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold TUP shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 5.40% less from 40.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 17,295 shares. Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability reported 151,831 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 5,173 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc reported 15,500 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 50,314 shares. Wright Invsts holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 10,347 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 10,230 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 34,000 shares. Us Bank De has 7,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). 5,554 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Invest Management. 22,767 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech holds 0.04% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 201,288 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $13.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 23,326 shares to 35,793 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 63,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,066 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tupperware’s Earnings Are In Decline, Argus Says In Downgrade (NYSE:TUP) – Benzinga” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tupperware: More Upside Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tupperware May Not Be Contained – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2018. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tupperware (TUP) Presents At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lynx to make adjustments to downtown Lymmo, other routes in 2019 – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

More notable recent CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRH update to Phase 3 of buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “CRH PLC Announces Update to Phase 3 of Share Buyback Programme – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “The Market Is Wrong on CRH – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “Hales Sand & Gravel, A CRH Company, Wins Three National Asphalt Paving Association Awards – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machi E (NYSE:IBM) by 4,743 shares to 183,822 shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valeo Sa Adr (VLEEY) by 25,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).