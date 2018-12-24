Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) EPS Estimated At $0.43; Sprott Lifted Yamana Gold (AUY) Holding By $773,840

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $0.43 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. HTH’s profit would be $40.67 million giving it 9.77 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 13.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 558,328 shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 25.45% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sprott Inc increased Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) stake by 199.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 386,920 shares as Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Sprott Inc holds 581,239 shares with $1.66M value, up from 194,319 last quarter. Yamana Gold Inc now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 27.72 million shares traded or 134.65% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 9.58% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 0.31% more from 51.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fj Capital Management Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 130,000 shares. Ratan Capital L P has 1.44% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 114,458 shares. Ameritas holds 0.01% or 6,020 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 5,480 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.17% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) or 63,312 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 30,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Castine Cap Llc holds 119,789 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 2,497 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Fin Lp holds 0.05% or 107,100 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 215,232 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Aqr Ltd Llc stated it has 206,367 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Shares for $31,017 were sold by Bornemann Keith E.. $1.01 million worth of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was sold by Feinberg Hill A.

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Appoints Brad Winges as President & CEO – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Al Velasco of PrimeLending Wins HousingWire Vanguard Award – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Hilltopâ€™s broker-dealer unit to get new CEO – Dallas Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hilltop Holdings’ (HTH) Management on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hilltop Holdings had 3 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Monday, October 29 report. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Compass Point. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yamana Gold: Is A Rebound Possible? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Yamana Gold Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend NYSE:AUY – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yamana Gold Reaches Strong Support Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Results Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yamana Gold had 4 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, December 10. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 31 by BMO Capital Markets.

Sprott Inc decreased Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 12,500 shares to 36,500 valued at $2.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd stake by 32,670 shares and now owns 525,831 shares. Tahoe Res Inc (NYSE:TAHO) was reduced too.