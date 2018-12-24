Hm Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc sold 295 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, down from 1,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $662.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $21.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1355.87. About 5.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 2.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.00M, up from 358,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 144,872 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has declined 8.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.25, from 2.22 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 69.06 million shares or 2.03% less from 70.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 12.37M shares. Earnest Prns Lc has 2.17M shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 7,109 shares. Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 368,671 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 2,064 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 763,815 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 566,818 shares stake. 2,515 are held by Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 234,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 131,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Duncker Streett Inc has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,047 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Connable Office holds 7,544 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 25,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 36 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 14 by JP Morgan. Williams Capital Group downgraded South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) on Monday, September 18 to “Hold” rating. The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 22 by Hilliard Lyons. On Tuesday, June 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Janney Capital to “Neutral”. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Underperform”. Guggenheim initiated South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) on Monday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Hilliard Lyons upgraded the stock to “Long-Term Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SJI in report on Tuesday, February 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 180,000 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $47.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,787 shares, and cut its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $385,774 activity. $137,318 worth of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was bought by HIGGINS WALTER M. $49,317 worth of stock was bought by Holzer Sunita on Monday, August 27.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,028 shares worth $3.87 million on Wednesday, August 15. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28M. Another trade for 437 shares valued at $687,447 was sold by Reynolds Shelley. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, October 23. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, January 8. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $1410.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold” on Friday, August 25. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, September 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Friday, June 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, January 3. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 10 report.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 61.86 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.