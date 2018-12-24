Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bemis Inc (BMS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 107,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,639 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.87M, up from 116,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bemis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 1.70M shares traded or 156.04% up from the average. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC BMS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co Maintains Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q EPS 52c; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS-BOARD APPOINTED GUILLERMO NOVO, MARRAN H. OGILVIE, GEORGE W. WURTZ lll, AND ROBERT H. YANKER AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On Bemis Co. Inc.; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Corporate Credit Rating on Bemis by One Notch to ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Names George W. Wurtz III, Robert H. Yanker to Board

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) by 235.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 370,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 528,535 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $904,000, up from 157,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.02. About 94,295 shares traded. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has risen 59.52% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.52% the S&P500. Some Historical VTNR News: 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Vertex Energy 1Q Rev $41.4M; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 28/03/2018 – ATIDOT SAYS RAISED $5 MLN IN SERIES A FUNDING; ROUND WAS LED BY VERTEX VENTURES; 07/03/2018 – Vertex Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BMS shares while 108 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 61.64 million shares or 5.47% less from 65.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Homrich & Berg reported 0.06% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,116 shares. Earnest Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 55 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 60 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.27% or 42,700 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 21,831 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Country Club Trust Com Na has 0.69% invested in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Geode Llc accumulated 840,469 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). North Star Asset Management reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 103,436 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) for 57,267 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.06% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) or 6,650 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 13,900 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Bemis Company Inc. (NYSE:BMS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Bemis Company Inc. had 62 analyst reports since September 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Vertical Research upgraded Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) on Friday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 19 by Citigroup. Suntrust Robinson downgraded the shares of BMS in report on Friday, April 28 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 31 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) rating on Friday, January 8. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $45 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 2 with “Equal Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 2 to “Underperform”.

Among 3 analysts covering Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vertex Energy had 4 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 20 by Craig Hallum. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 22 by Imperial Capital. Roth Capital maintained the shares of VTNR in report on Wednesday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) earned “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, October 5.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $510.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 38,609 shares to 718,582 shares, valued at $20.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 54,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,830 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).