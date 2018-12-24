Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 24.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,426 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, up from 98,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 1,850 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 9.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 1,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,565 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, up from 10,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 518 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lockheed Martin Is Nearing $8 Billion F-35 Deal With Japan – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Secures US Army Exoskeleton Development Agreement – StreetInsider.com” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big deal announcements for Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Next Air Force Fighter Could Be a Budget-Buster – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed/Northrop venture, other defense firms get $165M in military contracts in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Wealth accumulated 1,567 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 9,872 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kj Harrison & Prns has 0.64% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust reported 14,446 shares stake. Parkside Fin Financial Bank & Tru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Naples Ltd Liability Com reported 8,095 shares. Mariner Ltd Co invested in 0.26% or 28,992 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 17,033 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 528,870 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa owns 56,225 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Rand Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 2,148 shares. Peoples Fin stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bahl & Gaynor has invested 1.95% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Northrock Prtn Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 703 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $13.89 million activity. Lavan Maryanne sold $2.35M worth of stock or 7,250 shares. HEWSON MARILLYN A sold $8.09M worth of stock.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,906 shares to 223,995 shares, valued at $25.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,678 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $889.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 14,973 shares to 536,997 shares, valued at $68.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Securities (NYSE:PRU) by 3,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).