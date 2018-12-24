Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) by 27.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 299,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 802,522 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.79M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 49.17M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 99.10% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Regular Eye-training With a Mobile Device on Adult Patients With AMD (ETAMD)

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.73 million, down from 35,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.75. About 2.64M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold AMD shares while 130 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 561.76 million shares or 7.07% less from 604.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,201 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,100 shares. 957,186 were reported by Nomura Hldg. Westpac Bk has 71,890 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 3.90 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc has 0.1% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 2.91M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.20 million shares. Thompson Davis Com Inc accumulated 5,450 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co owns 51,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 1,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.30M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Management Services holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 43,417 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.46 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Davenport Com Ltd Llc owns 13,505 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMD: Dangerously Overpriced, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Takes High-Performance Datacenter Computing to the Next Horizon – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Which Semiconductor Stock Could be the AMD of 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Intel Will Lose Market Share to AMD, Says Analyst – Barron’s” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Higher Might AMD Climb? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 135,473 shares to 282,806 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 sales for $499.00 million activity. KUMAR DEVINDER had sold 258,622 shares worth $5.05M. $2.03M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene on Monday, September 17. SMITH DARLA M sold $12,418 worth of stock. $9.68M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by WOLIN HARRY A on Wednesday, August 29. Su Lisa T had sold 615,777 shares worth $12.01M. ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT also sold $1.18M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMD’s profit will be $59.96M for 69.92 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. Shares for $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M.. $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Carey Matt. 7,203 shares valued at $1.28M were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7. Lennie William G. had sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19 million. Menear Craig A sold $21.17 million worth of stock or 117,327 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Contravisory Management accumulated 0.01% or 79 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 358,552 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability reported 500 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has 3,234 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 2,677 are owned by Sterling Global Strategies Lc. 1,116 were reported by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 0.28% or 10,112 shares. D L Carlson Grp Inc holds 28,569 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 6,426 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 232 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Llp invested in 4,034 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,625 shares. Tru Com Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.52 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.