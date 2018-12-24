Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 27.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 8,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,122 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48 million, up from 32,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 389,427 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 21.69% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 8,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,046 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, up from 38,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 17.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO FINE SETTLE PROBES INTO AUTO INSURANCE, MORTGAGES; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts

Among 15 analysts covering East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. East West Bancorp Inc. had 66 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $66.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 18. On Monday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 23 to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,268 shares to 41,362 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 14,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,675 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.12 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2.

