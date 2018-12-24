Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,188 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.43 million, up from 17,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 165.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,460 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $579,000, up from 3,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08M shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Completes Acquisition of the Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dividend Titans Trading Like Growth Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Corporation: 15% Upside And A 3.2% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival: A Small Hiccup That Sent Shares Tumbling – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival updates on new vessels – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings.

Among 29 analysts covering Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive.