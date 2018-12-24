Howe & Rusling Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Nuveen Asset Management Raised Ventas (VTR) Holding

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 98.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 69,643 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 19.14%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 1,227 shares with $70,000 value, down from 70,870 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $75.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 3.67M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 48.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 1.19 million shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 9.29%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 3.65M shares with $198.76M value, up from 2.47 million last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $20.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 582,641 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 1.98% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 13,022 shares to 304,684 valued at $131.90 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 255,166 shares and now owns 318,588 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VTR shares while 187 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 288.68 million shares or 0.58% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt owns 69,091 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 42,178 shares. 28,758 were reported by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1,600 shares. Charter Co has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Eventide Asset Mgmt Llc has 21,500 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 340 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 31,776 shares. Jnba Fin holds 0.04% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 5,560 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 148 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Cap Intl Investors has invested 0.19% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 62,614 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.24 million activity. Shares for $822,480 were sold by RINEY T RICHARD on Friday, August 31. The insider Cobb John D. sold 10,000 shares worth $650,000. Another trade for 30,942 shares valued at $1.79M was made by CAFARO DEBRA A on Tuesday, July 3.

Among 4 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 10 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, November 2.

Among 15 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Starbucks Corp had 20 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 14 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, November 2. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Monday, July 2. Bernstein maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Bank of America. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savant Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 72,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability holds 1,003 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Iowa Fincl Bank holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 30,635 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 47,575 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 110,075 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc owns 4,400 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6.42M shares. 63,300 were reported by South Dakota Investment Council. Gruss &, Florida-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Haverford Trust Company reported 976,164 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holderness Invs Com holds 7,447 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Ishares Tr (OEF) stake by 2,606 shares to 63,636 valued at $8.25 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 48,250 shares and now owns 48,450 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98M for 23.73 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. The insider BREWER ROSALIND G bought 5,000 shares worth $270,200. 15,000 shares were sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III, worth $809,738 on Monday, August 20. The insider TERUEL JAVIER G sold 166,666 shares worth $8.78M.