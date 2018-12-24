Howland Capital Management Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Last Week Murphy Oil (MUR) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Murphy Oil had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 11. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 10 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $27 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $24 New Target: $30 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $37 New Target: $39 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Neutral Reinitiate

20/08/2018 Broker: KLR Group Rating: Buy Old Target: $39 Terminates

16/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $26 New Target: $24 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $36 New Target: $34 Maintain

24/07/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Underperform New Target: $36 Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight New Target: $26 Initiates Coverage On

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 2.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 6,428 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 12.80%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 271,976 shares with $39.52 million value, down from 278,404 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $69.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 13 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Tower, American Water Works, Bank of America, eBay, FedEx, Lululemon, Morgan Stanley, Vale, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. American Tower had 12 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 16 by Guggenheim. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of AMT in report on Tuesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Monday, July 9. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $66.50 million activity. Shares for $6.25 million were sold by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Monday, July 9. $1.07 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by REEVE PAMELA D A. Shares for $7.03M were sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR on Tuesday, November 6. The insider SHARBUTT DAVID E sold $130,795. 11,000 shares were sold by DiSanto Edmund, worth $1.73M. Shares for $15.40M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Monday, November 19. $1.77 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Puech Olivier.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 33,900 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Llc holds 61,390 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% or 1,479 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Commercial Bank holds 0.65% or 9,989 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial Service has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Spinnaker Trust holds 1,846 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt invested in 7,018 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Focused Wealth stated it has 419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 64,339 are held by Nomura Holding. Factory Mutual holds 0.56% or 372,300 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,525 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Kinsale Cap Group Inc stake by 42,777 shares to 99,370 valued at $6.35 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 6,350 shares and now owns 35,250 shares. Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR) was raised too.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 214.77 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

More notable recent Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Murphy Oil hikes production outlook after sealing JV deal with Petrobras – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks That Are Fueling Up – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Petrobrasâ€™ Gulf of Mexico JV with Murphy Oil to impact Houston jobs – Houston Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Murphy Oil: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Murphy Oil says returning to offshore exploration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $20,889 activity. 2,595 shares were sold by HAMMOCK KELLI M, worth $81,909 on Friday, November 16. GARDNER JOHN B sold $213,238 worth of stock. $316,036 worth of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) shares were bought by DEMING CLAIBORNE P.