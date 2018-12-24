Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc Delaware (ADBE) by 34.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 8,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.34 million, down from 24,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc Delaware for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 29.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 47,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,577 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.61 million, up from 159,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 1.67 million shares traded or 240.86% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 21.45% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Washington Federal Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Solid Pick Now – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Washington Federal Announces Board Chairman Appointment – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “High Costs & Risky Loans to Hurt Washington Federal (WAFD) – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Federal is Now Oversold (WAFD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Federal had 17 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Monday, July 10. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 7. The stock of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by DA Davidson. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) rating on Friday, October 6. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $34.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $62.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 9,457 shares to 23,511 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 68,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,956 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAFD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.01 million shares or 1.37% more from 68.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 109 shares. Smith Graham Advisors Lp invested in 0.75% or 248,270 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 10,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Limited Company reported 63,857 shares stake. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.07% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Nordea Invest Management Ab accumulated 136,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Private Ocean Lc holds 0% or 200 shares. Sprucegrove Management Ltd has invested 0.64% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Credit Suisse Ag has 112,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 56,189 are held by Harbour Invest Lc. Washington-based Washington Cap Management has invested 0.43% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AutoZone, Adobe, Costco, FedEx and Oracle are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Generate Income on ADBE Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe’s Position In The Software Industry – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Adobe’s Q4 Report: The Street Reacts (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Black Friday 2018: Digital Sales Show Major Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. 2,945 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $746,558 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Rencher Bradley sold $2.94M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, November 1. $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, December 15 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by FBR Capital. As per Wednesday, October 7, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Pacific Crest maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, September 21. Pacific Crest has “Overweight” rating and $122 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, September 21 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, December 15 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, December 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 44,935 shares to 105,760 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.