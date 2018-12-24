Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) EPS Estimated At $0.31; NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Had 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $0.31 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. HBAN’s profit would be $329.07M giving it 9.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s analysts see -6.06% EPS growth. It closed at $11.59 lastly. It is up 11.49% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Among 3 analysts covering NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 32 investors sold Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $12.30 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 9.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

Among 7 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 8 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17.5 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Thursday, November 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, November 2. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 13. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 16 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Raymond James.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. NEU RICHARD W also bought $93,683 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Tuesday, October 30. Houston Helga sold $624,454 worth of stock or 42,608 shares. 17,493 shares were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D, worth $235,723. RANSIER KATHLEEN H had sold 4,820 shares worth $70,026 on Thursday, November 29. 5,254 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares with value of $81,715 were sold by Remiker Richard. McCullough Howell D. III also sold $1.11M worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Friday, August 24.

Another recent and important NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “Looking for 6% yields? Check out these dividend investment trusts – Motley Fool UK” on November 22, 2017.

The stock increased 0.72% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 210. About 68,308 shares traded. NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 629.69 million GBP.