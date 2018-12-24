Hurco Companies (HURC) to pay $0.11 on Jan 17, 2019; Coty Inc. (COTY) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Coty had 11 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 23 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 22 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Wednesday, August 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Societe Generale. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Thursday, November 15 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Tuesday, August 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14.5 target. See Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) latest ratings:

15/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $12 Upgrade

08/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $14.5 New Target: $10 Downgrade

08/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $23 New Target: $18 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $11 New Target: $9 Maintain

28/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $17 New Target: $14.5 Upgrade

23/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $18 New Target: $15 Maintain

22/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $14 New Target: $11 Maintain

22/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $24 Downgrade

22/08/2018 Broker: Societe Generale Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $16 New Target: $10 Downgrade

Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jan 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:HURC) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Hurco Companies Inc’s current price of $33.29 translates into 0.33% yield. Hurco Companies Inc’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Nov 16, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.30% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 56,983 shares traded or 290.11% up from the average. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 10.86% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.86% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM

Since October 8, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $277,833 activity. DOAR MICHAEL also sold $39,483 worth of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) on Wednesday, October 10. Sivanesan Janaki also bought $1,306 worth of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) shares.

More notable recent Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hurco Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hurco Celebrated 50th Anniversary at Record-Breaking Manufacturing Technology Show – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hurco Doing A Little Better – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2017. More interesting news about Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Upcoming Dividends: 79 Companies, 25 Increases, 13 Double-Digit Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hurco Announces Acquisition of Two Machine Tool Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.70, from 1.96 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold Hurco Companies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.45% more from 5.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 55,322 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 63 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). 117,600 are owned by Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Company. First Manhattan Communications invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Citigroup owns 1,604 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Limited Liability invested in 99,580 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 1,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Llc has 80,916 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 10,500 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, makes, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $223.61 million. The firm offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It has a 11.38 P/E ratio. It also provides computer numerical control machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

More recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Coty Stock Plunged 21% in November – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “The 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 for 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on December 17, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Crocs, Ericsson, AAC, Coty, Tutor Perini, and Endo International plc â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 25.80 million shares traded or 156.80% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 56.87% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.87% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®

Since August 23, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $125.96 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by Singer Robert S, worth $290,000 on Thursday, August 23. JAB Cosmetics B.V. also bought $31.95 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 24. Shares for $20.05M were bought by Laubies Pierre on Monday, November 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 489.07 million shares or 0.58% more from 486.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Contrarius Mgmt holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 3.46M shares. Crawford Counsel holds 15,400 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 162,301 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 764,764 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,925 were reported by Magnetar Finance Limited Liability. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 50,750 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 1.33 million shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 236 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 500 shares. Olstein Capital Management L P holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 528,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Group has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 86,666 shares. 33,194 are held by Ls Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 301,110 shares.