Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 77 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 95 sold and decreased equity positions in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 105.74 million shares, down from 108.35 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 76 Increased: 45 New Position: 32.

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 99.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 52,554 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock declined 37.01%. The Hwg Holdings Lp holds 500 shares with $13,000 value, down from 53,054 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $931.83M valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 6.75M shares traded or 175.52% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil

Among 8 analysts covering Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Wednesday, November 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $27 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36 target in Monday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 7. Jefferies upgraded the shares of CRZO in report on Monday, October 15 to “Buy” rating. Johnson Rice upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Wednesday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CRZO in report on Sunday, November 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, December 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Thursday, June 28 report. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $1.46 million activity. The insider Pitts David L. sold $180,120. JOHNSON S P IV had sold 8,000 shares worth $140,809 on Thursday, November 15. 12,428 shares valued at $371,597 were sold by MORTON GERALD A on Wednesday, June 20. On Friday, June 22 WOJTEK FRANK A sold $58,780 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 2,000 shares. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY had sold 7,500 shares worth $187,577.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $80.63 million for 2.89 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. One Trading LP has 100,073 shares. 113,200 were accumulated by Adirondack Rech And Mgmt. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Manufacturers Life Company The owns 56,735 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granahan Invest Management Ma owns 504,472 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 25,950 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 25,727 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 21,563 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 17,245 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 197,794 are held by Vertex One Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.14% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Virtu Fincl Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fincl Networks has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 555 are held by Fifth Third National Bank.

Hwg Holdings Lp increased Mastercard Incorporatedcl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 6,320 shares to 19,545 valued at $4.35 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 2,910 shares and now owns 8,830 shares. Qualys Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:QLYS) was raised too.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. It has a 43.01 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.49 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 2.29 million shares traded or 157.87% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) has declined 6.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500.

