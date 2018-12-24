Iberiabank Corp increased Nice Ltd Sponsered Adr (NICE) stake by 88.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 2,929 shares as Nice Ltd Sponsered Adr (NICE)’s stock declined 2.56%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 6,229 shares with $713,000 value, up from 3,300 last quarter. Nice Ltd Sponsered Adr now has $6.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 150,654 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 27.50% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book

Dean Capital Management increased First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) stake by 18.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management acquired 13,860 shares as First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)’s stock declined 17.09%. The Dean Capital Management holds 87,330 shares with $2.59M value, up from 73,470 last quarter. First Financial Bancorp now has $2.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 2.56 million shares traded or 548.63% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 8.83% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EndoPredict® Test Receives Positive NICE Recommendation for Patients with Early Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Abercrombie, Halliburton, Veeva, Attunity and Nice highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NICE and CoPaCC Study Reveals the Top Digital Evidence Management Challenges for UK Police Forces – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE inContact CXone Selected for 2300 Seat Cloud Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NICE had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Thursday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Friday, August 10 with “Neutral” rating.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 9,352 shares to 26,583 valued at $2.25M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 9,171 shares and now owns 53,422 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fifth Third stock plummets with Dow, other banks – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCA Healthcare, Baxter International and First Financial Bancorp – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More FFBC At The New 52-Week Low? – Nasdaq” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) CEO Archie Brown on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Dean Capital Management decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) stake by 3,211 shares to 18,729 valued at $2.49 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) stake by 5,720 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was reduced too.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 27 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45,151 activity. Ach J Wickliffe had bought 143 shares worth $4,136. Booth Cynthia O had bought 268 shares worth $8,522. 462 shares were bought by Rahe Maribeth S, worth $14,692. Berta Vince had bought 214 shares worth $6,189. Shares for $8,650 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. 214 shares were bought by Bardwell Kathleen, worth $6,189. On Tuesday, July 10 the insider OBRIEN THOMAS MURRAY bought $6,137.