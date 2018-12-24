Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 16.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 601,165 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 3.05 million shares with $689.42 million value, down from 3.66 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report

Icm Asset Management Inc increased Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stake by 114.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Icm Asset Management Inc acquired 30,773 shares as Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Icm Asset Management Inc holds 57,545 shares with $2.22 million value, up from 26,772 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc. now has $29.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.95% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 136,856 shares. Amp Investors invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.36% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Barnett And Communications invested in 0.13% or 7,453 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Carroll Fin Associate Inc owns 0.08% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 20,174 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Piedmont Advsr Incorporated accumulated 82,851 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 25,140 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability owns 902 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has 113,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 36,016 shares. Kingfisher Capital owns 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,206 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 94,779 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials had 20 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Nomura. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 17 report. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Summit Insights Group. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, August 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, November 16.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 39,511 shares to 3.97 million valued at $281.84 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 9,500 shares and now owns 40,296 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98M were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,985 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc owns 157,832 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Company has 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,173 shares. California-based Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has invested 1.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mathes Com Inc invested in 40,578 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S&Co stated it has 96,978 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Osterweis Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 101,112 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,603 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has invested 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,220 are held by Quantum Capital Management. Westover Capital Advisors Llc has invested 4.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 25,778 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Inc owns 34,174 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 2. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Rosenblatt on Thursday, December 6. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, August 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Goldman Sachs.