Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.30 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.71. About 4 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 1.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 65.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 27,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $745,000, down from 41,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 1,401 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, December 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, September 14. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, March 20 to “Sector Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 14 to “Neutral”. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 14 by Nomura.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: MU, ORCL, SNAP, GE – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Will Oracle Earnings Put Analyst Cloud Concerns to Rest? – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: At An Inflection Point? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle sues over Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,297 shares to 24,589 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 9,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “IR vs. IEX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” on December 18, 2018, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Imperative Execution raises $9 million funding – Business Insider” published on December 04, 2018, Businessinsider.com published: “‘IEX has sunk to a new low’: NYSE blasts upstart rival’s claims that it’s misleading its listed companies in brutal letter – Business Insider” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “IEX CEO Brad Katsuyama explains the challenges of entrepreneurship – Business Insider” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Exchange operator IEX blasts NYSE for criticism of SEC fee plan – Reuters” with publication date: June 28, 2018.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 10,700 shares to 23,700 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 225,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 128 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.01 million shares or 8.43% less from 76.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. IDEX Corporation had 63 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 3. As per Tuesday, September 29, the company rating was initiated by Bernstein. As per Sunday, January 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 4 with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of IEX in report on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $14.80 million activity. 3,406 shares were sold by Grogan William K, worth $520,786 on Tuesday, August 14. 3,143 shares were sold by YATES MICHAEL J, worth $480,879 on Monday, August 27.