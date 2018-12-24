Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 272.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 5,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,148 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $463,000, up from 2,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 11.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34B, up from 26.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 19.20 million shares traded or 70.57% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 12/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc 21CF statement regarding The Takeover Panel ruling; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Television Stations for Approximately $910 Million; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 27/04/2018 – JEFFREY W. UBBEN STEPS DOWN FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX’S BOARD; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 10/04/2018 – Unit of Murdoch’s Fox says cooperating with Brussels inspection; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF HIGHER CASH OFFER, INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITHDRAWING RECOMMENDATION OF OFFER ANNOUNCED BY 21CF ON DEC 15 2016

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Tru Savings Bank holds 355 shares. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 619,550 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 539,221 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc stated it has 46,165 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 449,091 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division invested in 13,144 shares or 0.1% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) accumulated 5,940 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lincoln National holds 20,912 shares. Mengis Cap Inc holds 0.42% or 13,458 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Gru invested in 0.02% or 38,339 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 416,159 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Mairs Inc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 191,122 shares in its portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 191,192 shares.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 78,726 shares to 2,944 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (NYSE:TMO) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,567 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. $809,738 worth of stock was sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III on Monday, August 20. BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, August 20.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, March 12. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 9 by UBS. Jefferies maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, December 21. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 4. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 28. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Bernstein downgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, January 29 to “Hold” rating.

Among 36 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has $57 highest and $26 lowest target. $37.31’s average target is -20.45% below currents $46.9 stock price. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc had 110 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy”. Pacific Crest initiated it with “Overweight” rating and $32 target in Thursday, October 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 17. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, December 12 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 22 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, February 9 report.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $10.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 675,303 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $679.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).