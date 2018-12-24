Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 21.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 2,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,623 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, down from 13,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83 million shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 31.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,927 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.80 million, down from 149,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 8.13 million shares traded or 122.11% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aflac: Excellent Management Offers 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Wynn Resorts, Xerox, Microchip Technology, TransUnion, Aflac, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac’s Q2 2018: A SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 35,471 shares to 522,830 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 90,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity. 66,447 shares were sold by KIRSCH ERIC M, worth $2.88 million on Friday, June 29. On Thursday, September 13 JOHNSON DOUGLAS WAYNE sold $93,030 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.8 per share. AFL’s profit will be $715.60 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Gp One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 9,371 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 378,518 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 60 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 250 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 1.37M shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Johnson Counsel owns 7,840 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 45,602 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 63,961 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Linscomb & Williams stated it has 8,373 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag reported 68,412 shares. Aviance Partners Lc invested in 46,826 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% or 63,006 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $651.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12,779 shares to 21,526 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. The insider Patton Cynthia M sold 1,777 shares worth $360,520.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.86 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

