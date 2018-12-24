Central Bank & Trust Co increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 79.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co acquired 3,663 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 8,293 shares with $1.35M value, up from 4,630 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $97.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) is expected to pay $0.63 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:INGR) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Ingredion Inc’s current price of $91.02 translates into 0.69% yield. Ingredion Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 15, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 1.51 million shares traded or 168.98% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 20 with “Outperform”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $161 target. TD Securities downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, October 26. TD Securities has “Hold” rating and $160 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 18 by Loop Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch & Forbes Llc owns 30,640 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,482 are held by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. Smithfield accumulated 10,269 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,224 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 14,162 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. First Fincl Corp In accumulated 330 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory holds 1.24% or 17,515 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 647,972 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers stated it has 1.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cap Guardian Trust Co has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,630 shares. Financial Advantage reported 3.52% stake. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 5,293 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 26,974 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 22,161 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. $1.28 million worth of stock was sold by Tennison Lynden L on Tuesday, August 28. On Monday, September 24 KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28M worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 20,000 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 20,290 shares to 383 valued at $70,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 19,195 shares and now owns 30,842 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold Ingredion Incorporated shares while 138 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 58.34 million shares or 0.16% less from 58.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc owns 67,792 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 14,105 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 13,104 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 2,961 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 22,873 shares stake. Sei Invs reported 63,392 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0% or 12,462 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gru owns 2,230 shares. 22,824 were accumulated by Goelzer Invest Mgmt. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Llc has 357,428 shares. 157 are held by Ima Wealth. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 5,722 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 169,228 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 2,586 shares. 62,078 are held by Hutchinson Mngmt Ca.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.