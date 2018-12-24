Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 23,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.77 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 25.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 6,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29 million, down from 26,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.28. About 752,782 shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 65.56% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 1.41M shares to 6.94 million shares, valued at $257.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 118,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 13,273 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ionic Management Limited Liability reported 12,500 shares stake. Davis R M holds 158,078 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 4,200 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.13 million shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Liability holds 4,817 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Indiana Tru & Inv holds 1.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 31,067 shares. Old Savings Bank In has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 20,429 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,020 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 73,600 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,644 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 103,768 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 2.10 million shares. Moreover, First Trust Com has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) accumulated 444,426 shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, September 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 28. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 28 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, March 23. As per Friday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, June 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, September 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 29. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 22 with “Buy”.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Farfetch Bets $250 Million That Sneaker Reselling Is Not a Fad – The Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nike Is Fridayâ€™s Big Earnings Winner – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. $1.36 million worth of stock was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock. Matheson Monique S. had sold 17,000 shares worth $1.45 million. 2,907 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $223,403 were sold by Campion Andrew. Krane Hilary K also sold $3.06 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Insperity Inc had 18 analyst reports since February 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) earned “Overweight” rating by First Analysis on Tuesday, February 16. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”. The stock of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, February 12. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 1 by Roth Capital. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, November 3 with “Hold”. The stock of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, October 18. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) earned “Overweight” rating by First Analysis on Tuesday, February 14.

More news for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Insperity’s EEO: Expansion, Experience And Options – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Insperity: Fuel To The Flame – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 02, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $11.80 million activity. $313,227 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was sold by MINCKS JAY E on Wednesday, November 7. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider ARIZPE ARTHUR A sold $565,000. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.60 million was made by RAWSON RICHARD G on Thursday, August 23. The insider SHARP DOUGLAS S sold 1,823 shares worth $210,739. SARVADI PAUL J also sold $3.50M worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) on Wednesday, November 7.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NSP’s profit will be $23.00 million for 40.13 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 33.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 32.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Company holds 0.03% or 7,310 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 734,955 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 10,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 560,444 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs accumulated 183,861 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc reported 49,698 shares. Brown Advisory owns 5,146 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 13,824 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas invested 0.18% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Sei invested in 142,910 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Company has 2,012 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 244,021 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 95,501 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 26,157 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $714.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arkansas Best Corp Del (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 12,574 shares to 43,934 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 26,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).