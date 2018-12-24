Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (LHO) by 54.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 109,712 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lasalle Hotel Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 13.58 million shares traded or 512.30% up from the average. LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LHO News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 21/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: After Hilton success, Blackstone makes $4.8B bid to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD: ALGOLD NAMES BENOIT LA SALLE AS CEO; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- TO ACQUIRE REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS OF AVIVA INVESTORS, AND FULL OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT OF ENCORE+ FUND; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Board of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Reiterates Confidence in Ability to Deliver Exceptional Value to Holders; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- IN SOME CONDITIONS, BRE LANDMARK PARENT REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $336 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – 10 POTENTIAL BUYERS EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS, GOT NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION, & ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 10.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.19 million, up from 64,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 380 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold LHO shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $401.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gramercy Ppty Tr by 50,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. LHO’s profit will be $55.27M for 16.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by LaSalle Hotel Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North American Const by 64,200 shares to 177,767 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,700 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp New (NYSE:EGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes.