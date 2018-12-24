South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,044 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.82M, down from 217,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75M shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 4.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors bought 7,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 185,379 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.77M, up from 177,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77M shares traded or 77.37% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 6. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Bernstein. RBC Capital Markets maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 8. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $219 target in Tuesday, May 22 report. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 29. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.58 million for 13.15 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (NYSE:TMUS) by 82,624 shares to 513,406 shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

More news for Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were recently published by: Schaeffersresearch.com, which released: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on December 10, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” and published on December 20, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Davis R M Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,526 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.45% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc accumulated 5,269 shares. Washington Trust reported 0.05% stake. Davenport & Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 20,800 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 0.08% or 3,466 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 79,037 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,940 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communications reported 37 shares stake. Gould Asset Mgmt Ca invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 1.04 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 85,661 shares. 77 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd. Trust Co Of Virginia Va owns 971 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Needham. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Northland Capital to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 26 by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 20 by FBR Capital. As per Tuesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, March 13. CLSA maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, September 19 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 12 by Citigroup.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. Shares for $116,028 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph. On Monday, August 20 the insider McBride Kevin Thomas sold $557. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES had bought 5,263 shares worth $245,993 on Thursday, December 6.

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors, which manages about $372.58 million and $457.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2,536 shares to 36,809 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 7,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,961 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).