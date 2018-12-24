InterDigital (IDCC) to pay $0.35 on Jan 23, 2019; Extra Space Storage Has 1.18 Sentiment

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.22, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 183 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 155 decreased and sold their stakes in Extra Space Storage Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 121.91 million shares, down from 124.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Extra Space Storage Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 127 Increased: 125 New Position: 58.

InterDigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) is expected to pay $0.35 on Jan 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shareholders before Jan 8, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. InterDigital Inc’s current price of $65.25 translates into 0.54% yield. InterDigital Inc’s dividend has Jan 9, 2019 as record date. Dec 10, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.97% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.25. About 904,521 shares traded or 239.67% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 5.20% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects to Report a Negative Effective Tax Rate for the Full Yr; 19/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27-28; 21/03/2018 – lnterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold InterDigital, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 24.54 million shares or 2.57% less from 25.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,999 were reported by Laurion Cap Limited Partnership. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 12,900 shares. 2,916 were reported by Element Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 87,545 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 20,959 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 4,511 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,596 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 19,529 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.03% or 540,559 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Girard Prtn holds 0% or 100 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 69,911 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: IDCC, XNET, MITK, LITB – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Interdigital Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “IEEE Recognizes Contributions of Two InterDigital Engineers With Board Seat, Best Paper Award – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “InterDigital Issues Q4 Revenue Guidance, Announces Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heavy Reading: as Wireless Network Operators Set Sights on Looming 5G Service Launch, Long-Term Potential Still Yet to be Defined – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a 20.32 P/E ratio. The firm develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.23 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 22.24 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. for 3.72 million shares. Adelante Capital Management Llc owns 633,514 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tobam has 2.39% invested in the company for 645,886 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 2.04% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7.97 million shares.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage increases its senior unsecured credit facility to $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deep Value Hidden In The Shares Of Global Self Storage – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage: Opportunity From Optionality – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extra Innings For Extra Space – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage: This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 1.66M shares traded or 59.57% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.12 per share. EXR’s profit will be $158.57M for 19.29 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.