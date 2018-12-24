Northern Cross Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 96.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Cross Llc sold 9.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,113 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.21M, down from 9.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Cross Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 1.88M shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 29.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 79.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,178 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $632,000, down from 20,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lau Associates reported 5,263 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca accumulated 12,494 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory invested in 33,676 shares. Lipe & Dalton owns 1,997 shares. Homrich Berg has 8,323 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,848 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,901 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel stated it has 7,416 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Intact Inv holds 96,510 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 840 were reported by Blume Cap Incorporated. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 0.26% or 4,055 shares. Hills Savings Bank & has 4,904 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $645.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,574 shares to 38,537 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67 million. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. 4,311 shares valued at $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. 2,000 shares were bought by Swedish Joseph, worth $232,838 on Thursday, November 1. 1,000 shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W, worth $114,673 on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

