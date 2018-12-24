Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) stake by 18.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 14,484 shares as Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO)’s stock declined 6.83%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 93,482 shares with $5.82 million value, up from 78,998 last quarter. Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com now has $274.45 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 9,795 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 8.35% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Remaining Four Self-Developed Properties for $11.43MM; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Wintergreen Nominees May Have Incentives, Interests Different From Other CTO Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 19/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA HOLDER WINTERGREEN: ISS REPORT ‘MISLEADING’; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees

Among 2 analysts covering Wipro (NYSE:WIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wipro had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Credit Suisse. See Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) latest ratings:

13/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

26/06/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology , consulting, and business process services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.65 billion. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It has a 20.04 P/E ratio. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 883,871 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has declined 1.93% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO ENGAGED WITH RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL OF CLIENT’S CASE; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 25; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 18.03 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 22.61 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – CO, ENSONO SIGNED LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY ADDRESS HYBRID IT REQUIREMENTS OF WIPRO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO -APPROVES SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION AMONG FOUR UNITS WITH WIPRO LIMITED; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO – MEETING OF BOARD WILL BE HELD OVER APRIL 24-25, 2018

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wipro Achieves ‘Cloud Elite’ Status in Oracle PartnerNetwork Cloud Program – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wipro Digital to Expand Asia Pacific Design Capabilities in Australia – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Wipro Launches Automotive Innovation Center in Detroit, Michigan – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Esterline Technologies, Western Digital, Canadian National Railway, AGNC Investment, Wipro, and Helmerich & Payne â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Recognized as a Leader in Digital Process Automation by Independent Research Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

More notable recent Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated-Tomoka completes sale of 23 acres for $8.2M – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Tomoka completes sale of approximately 30 acres for $3.2M – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land acquires 8 retail ground leases for $32.3M – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s (CTO) CEO John Albright on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking David Winters’ Wintergreen Advisers Portfolio – Q2 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2018.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,890 shares to 17,053 valued at $3.85M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Silver Trust Ishares (SLV) stake by 37,500 shares and now owns 24,665 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) was reduced too.