Investar Holding (ISTR) EPS Estimated At $0.43; Douglas Emmett Has 1.54 Sentiment

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.52, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 122 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 79 sold and reduced their holdings in Douglas Emmett Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 151.84 million shares, down from 156.57 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Douglas Emmett Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 67 Increased: 84 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report $0.43 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 26.47% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. ISTR’s profit would be $4.05 million giving it 12.67 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Investar Holding Corporation’s analysts see 4.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 35,162 shares traded or 86.94% up from the average. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has risen 6.65% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2018: BBVA,AGNC,ISTR,RJF – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 12/20/2018: USB, ISTR, RJF, BAC, WFC, JPM, C – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investar Bank to acquire Mainland Bank, Texas for ~$19.9M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company has market cap of $205.02 million. It accepts various deposit services and products, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans.

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Douglas Emmett declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Arconic, Chipotle, GrubHub, Halliburton, Humana, Yelp and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 20, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI)â€™s Upcoming US$0.25 Dividend? You Have 2 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $6.72 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 48.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. for 5.76 million shares. Barr E S & Co owns 446,020 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The Illinois-based Security Capital Research & Management Inc has invested 1.21% in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., a Japan-based fund reported 3.76 million shares.