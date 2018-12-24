Among 3 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Flex had 3 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Monday, October 29 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 26 by Needham. See Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) latest ratings:

30/10/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased Now Inc (DNOW) stake by 16.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 64,000 shares as Now Inc (DNOW)’s stock declined 20.13%. The Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 319,000 shares with $5.28M value, down from 383,000 last quarter. Now Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 3.69 million shares traded or 190.45% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has risen 27.66% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 10.01 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX); 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O -MULTEK WILL CONTINUE OPERATING WITH ITS EXISTING NAME AND LOCATION IN ZHUHAI, CHINA; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 12 sales for $1.96 million activity. 3,100 shares were sold by Bennett David P, worth $44,424. $115,174 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares were sold by Britt Douglas. Another trade for 42,655 shares valued at $589,385 was sold by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M. 2,298 shares were sold by Tan Lay Koon, worth $30,940 on Thursday, August 16. Humphries Paul sold 27,532 shares worth $393,551. $213,362 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was sold by Collier Christopher on Wednesday, June 27. 14,493 shares were sold by Barbier Francois, worth $207,688 on Wednesday, June 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 479.55 million shares or 0.31% less from 481.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.67M shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 1.19 million were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 32,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De holds 31,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,040 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 84 shares. Whittier Tru Communications accumulated 472 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). California-based First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 85,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 4.28M shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on February, 14 before the open. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.01 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $8.67 million for 33.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering NOW (NYSE:DNOW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NOW had 4 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, December 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.