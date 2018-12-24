InvisibleCoin (IVZ) hits new $-0.00954931499999999 price after -9.00% drop for a day

InvisibleCoin (IVZ) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00954931499999999 or -9.00% trading at $0.0965117436. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, InvisibleCoin (IVZ) eyes $0.10616291796 target on the road to $0.155592600850814. IVZ last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.1060610586 and low of $0.0965117436 for December 23-24. The open was $0.1060610586.

InvisibleCoin (IVZ) is up 0.17% in the last 30 days from $0.09635 per coin. Its down -32.84% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1437 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago IVZ traded at $0.2834. maximum coins available are 1.00 million. IVZ uses algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 09/10/2015.

IVZ is a Pure POS cryptocurrency that gets it’s image from it’s lack of one.