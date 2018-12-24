Lasalle Hotel Properties (LHO) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 102 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 106 sold and decreased stock positions in Lasalle Hotel Properties. The institutional investors in our database now have: 92.87 million shares, down from 100.10 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lasalle Hotel Properties in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 77 Increased: 66 New Position: 36.

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 1,502 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 47,613 shares with $10.75M value, down from 49,115 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 13.58 million shares traded or 512.30% up from the average. LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LHO News: 24/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Confirms It Received Further Revised Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Expects to Pay a Quarterly Dividend of 22.5c; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE WILL ALSO BE ACQUIRING AVIVA’S RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES AS FUND MANAGER OF ENCORE+; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Sent Letter With Revised Merger Proposal to LaSalle Board of Trustees on April 13; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES BOARD OF TRUSTEES CONFIRMS UNANIMOUS; 14/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL HLDR HG VORA REPORTS 9.1% STAKE

More notable recent LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lasalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Shareholders Approve Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Pebblebrook closes acquisition of LaSalle – Washington Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

LaSalle Hotel Properties, a real estate investment trust , engages in the purchase, ownership, redevelopment, and leasing of primarily upscale and luxury full-service hotels in convention, resort, and urban business markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. It owns 34 hotels, totaling approximately 9,200 guest rooms in 15 markets in 11 states and the District of Columbia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Analysts await LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. LHO’s profit will be $55.27 million for 16.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by LaSalle Hotel Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 10.51% of its portfolio in LaSalle Hotel Properties for 5.00 million shares. Halcyon Management Partners Lp owns 1.47 million shares or 6.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Havens Advisors Llc has 3.73% invested in the company for 155,800 shares. The New York-based Tig Advisors Llc has invested 2.56% in the stock. Manikay Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Days of Big Growth Might Be Over – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $232 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 27 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, September 4. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $220 target in Friday, November 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bragg Financial Advsr stated it has 56,442 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 223,271 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp holds 617,946 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.44M shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 5.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fdx Advsr Inc, California-based fund reported 58,279 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 1.75% stake. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,337 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.49 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has invested 4.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 872,555 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Fmr Lc owns 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 110.90 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.11 million shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 5.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj reported 6,410 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.