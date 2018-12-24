Among 5 analysts covering Oil States International (NYSE:OIS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oil States International had 6 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 30. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, November 12. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. See Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) latest ratings:

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 93.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jabre Capital Partners Sa sold 372,700 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Jabre Capital Partners Sa holds 27,300 shares with $1.06M value, down from 400,000 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $27.79B valuation. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 10.46 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $81,039 activity. Taylor Brian E. had sold 2,380 shares worth $81,039.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $817.51 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Oil States International, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 25.47% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $757.30 million for 9.17 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.56% negative EPS growth.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa increased Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 30,232 shares to 43,232 valued at $907,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Teck Resources Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TCK) stake by 220,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Ebay Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EBAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings.