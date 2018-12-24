Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 1.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 2,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 163,084 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.06 million, down from 165,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 581,286 shares traded or 61.11% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has declined 3.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 9878.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 655,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 662,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.50M, up from 6,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 404,654 shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 20.10% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.10% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold CASY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.91 million shares or 4.65% less from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 731,704 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Hennessy Advsrs holds 1.15% or 241,600 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 209,700 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,236 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Com has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,330 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 3,317 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Advisory Inc stated it has 255,120 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 13,039 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,050 shares. Spf Beheer Bv invested 1.41% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Howe And Rusling holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by Johnson Brian Joseph, worth $191,145 on Wednesday, September 12. HANDLEY TERRY W had sold 3,000 shares worth $395,400. $210,048 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) shares were sold by SUMMERS CINDI WEBB.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $113.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 66,941 shares to 290,485 shares, valued at $43.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Among 14 analysts covering Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Casey’s General Stores had 69 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140.0 target in Thursday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23 with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CASY in report on Wednesday, December 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $141 target in Friday, August 19 report. Zacks upgraded Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rating on Thursday, September 3. Zacks has “Buy” rating and $118 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, August 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rating on Thursday, September 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $143 target.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Usd0.001 Cl C by 33,187 shares to 264,795 shares, valued at $316.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc Com by 985,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,736 activity.

Among 15 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Varonis Systems had 69 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. As per Sunday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 11. On Tuesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Brean Capital on Tuesday, January 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Jefferies. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4500 target in Thursday, August 3 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 10 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.48, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold VRNS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 23.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Van Eck Associates reported 0% stake. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has invested 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 86,602 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 26,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 3 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,664 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 948 shares. Raymond James invested in 0% or 8,563 shares. Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.96% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Geode Lc reported 328,078 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 5,800 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 0.83% stake. Gru holds 0% or 18,730 shares.

