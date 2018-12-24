Voicestream Wireless Corp (TMUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 235 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 212 reduced and sold their holdings in Voicestream Wireless Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 261.32 million shares, down from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Voicestream Wireless Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 28 to 24 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 161 Increased: 148 New Position: 87.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 30.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc acquired 1,221 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 5,247 shares with $1.40M value, up from 4,026 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $229.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Mgmt Inc accumulated 902 shares. Navellier & holds 0.43% or 12,607 shares. Verity Asset Incorporated accumulated 7,024 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Sectoral Asset invested in 1.63% or 57,805 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Lc has 0.47% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alps Advsr holds 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 9,288 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt LP holds 78,466 shares or 4.61% of its portfolio. Caprock Gp reported 7,831 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.61 million shares. Stock Yards Bancshares Tru owns 1,967 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Llc reported 100,261 shares stake. 82,808 are owned by Cambridge Research Advsr. Moreover, Fiera Capital Corporation has 0.84% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,400 are held by Csu Producer Res.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018, Thestreet.com published: “UnitedHealth Is Signaling a Buy – TheStreet” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FYC) stake by 10,053 shares to 15,296 valued at $800,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 13,327 shares and now owns 7,733 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was reduced too.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. $1.65M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. Another trade for 177 shares valued at $45,262 was sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin. On Thursday, September 13 the insider Nelson Steven H sold $2.16M. On Wednesday, September 12 BURKE RICHARD T sold $5.27 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. WILSON D ELLEN sold $4.07 million worth of stock or 15,393 shares. HOOPER MICHELE J also sold $1.32 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, September 13.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $320 highest and $278 lowest target. $299.20’s average target is 25.53% above currents $238.34 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded the shares of UNH in report on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $305 target. Bank of America maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $320 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Argus Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, September 24. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $288 target in Wednesday, July 18 report.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint (NYSE:S) Merger A Factor In 5G Race With China – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Top 5G Stocks to Watch Now – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Sprint Merger With T-Mobile Could Harm Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Big of a Threat Are Cable Companies to Wireless Carriers? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 100.79% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $52.54 billion. Virgin Islands. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million clients in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 45.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $593.86 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.