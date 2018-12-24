Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 20,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.02 million, up from 129,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 23,539 shares traded or 115.89% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 15.75% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED

Compass Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compass Capital Management Inc bought 4,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,717 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.59M, up from 114,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent

More notable recent Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Evans Agency Acquires the Business of Richardson & Stout Insurance – Business Wire” on May 15, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Evans Bancorp Announces Retirement of Chairman John R. O’Brien – Business Wire” on January 25, 2018. More interesting news about Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Names Lee C. Wortham as Board Chairman and Oliver H. Sommer as Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9,488 activity. Shares for $2,036 were bought by Minkel Kimberley A. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Sommer Oliver bought $14,280.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.47, from 2.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 1.00% more from 2.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Schwab Charles Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 9,782 shares. Mendon Advsr Corporation invested in 0.38% or 90,644 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 44,800 shares. Maltese Capital Limited Com holds 246,748 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,850 shares. Macquarie Gru, Australia-based fund reported 168 shares. 88,602 were accumulated by State Street. Sandhill Cap Partners Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Strs Ohio owns 1,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 336,893 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Did Postal Reform Task Force Give Private Carriers an Early Christmas Gift? – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse: FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Concerns ‘Valid,’ But Selloff Creates Buying Opportunity – Benzinga” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – DHL’s First Holiday Weekend Numbers Show The Seasonal Shipping Demand Is On Track – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why FedEx and UPS Stocks — and Amazon — Are Dropping Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Today’s Pickup: Carriers Position Drivers Closer to Home – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $270.0 target in Sunday, February 11 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, September 20. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 20. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Monday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wood on Wednesday, September 2 with “Market Perform”. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 13 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 20 by Credit Suisse.

Compass Capital Management Inc, which manages about $763.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 33,657 shares to 522,092 shares, valued at $31.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,027 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. Griffith Susan Patricia had bought 1,000 shares worth $225,156 on Wednesday, October 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,874 were accumulated by Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 751 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 1.32% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pittenger Anderson Incorporated stated it has 22,594 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 117,832 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Srb stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cap Mngmt Associates holds 0.89% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,000 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Qci Asset Inc owns 832 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 101,720 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,148 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chickasaw Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). D E Shaw Com has 4,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 40,580 shares. Cypress Capital Gp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,400 shares.