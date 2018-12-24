Jernigan Capital (JCAP) to pay $0.35 on Jan 15, 2019; Vanguard Group Boosted Celestica (CLS) Stake

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) is expected to pay $0.35 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:JCAP) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Jernigan Capital Inc’s current price of $19.92 translates into 1.76% yield. Jernigan Capital Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 2, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 310,161 shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has risen 9.20% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical JCAP News: 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Appoints Jonathan Perry as Chief Investment Officer; 04/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Addition of Jonathan Perry as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; 03/05/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Eagles’ Jernigan has back surgery; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jernigan Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCAP); 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Eagles’ Timmy Jernigan To Miss 4-6 Months; 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.68-Adj EPS $3.43; 07/03/2018 Jernigan Capital, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance

More notable recent Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “High-Yield Bear Market Busters – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Jernigan Capital Adds Rebecca Owen and Randy Churchey to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jernigan Capital Is A Home Run Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jernigan Capital: Is The Thrill Of Victory Worth The Agony Of Defeat? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jernigan Capital: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2018.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $382.53 million. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jernigan Capital had 2 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, December 11. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $23 target in Thursday, September 27 report.

