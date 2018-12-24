Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by 2.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 12,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,280 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.81M, down from 511,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 6.38 million shares traded or 96.88% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 276,622 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.19 million, up from 248,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 1,155 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. On Monday, August 13 OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10,214 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ascend Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 25,782 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.63% or 52,989 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 2.98 million are owned by King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation. Guardian Inv Mgmt has invested 2.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marco Inv Ltd Liability holds 146,041 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Westchester Capital Management Inc reported 3.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 53,239 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Llc. Davidson Inv owns 540,299 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.73% or 7.42M shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.48% or 694,163 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Limited invested 0.89% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.41 million are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ancora Ltd Liability Company accumulated 355,320 shares. 19,123 were reported by Portland Advisors.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Saturday, September 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by S&P Research given on Wednesday, October 28. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by Jefferies. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, June 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Sunday, January 28. Cowen & Co maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, July 10. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $4300 target.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $290.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 80,451 shares to 16,717 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,558 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer: Consumer Health Deal Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Phase 2b STRIVE Clinical Trial of Staphylococcus aureus Vaccine Discontinued Due to Futility – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Receives FDA Approval For AML Drug – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. LKQ had 32 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Sunday, September 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 21 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, November 29 the stock rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Positive”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 4 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 12 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $159.10 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $189,132 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $53,094 were bought by Zarcone Dominick P on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 8,019 shares valued at $268,726 was sold by Quinn John S. $48,465 worth of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) was bought by Subramanian Guhan on Thursday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 30,374 shares or 0.03% of the stock. High Pointe Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.59% or 13,770 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 14,952 shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj invested in 0.77% or 35,760 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 58,000 shares. Orrstown Svcs Inc accumulated 22,920 shares. Check Management Incorporated Ca reported 1.48M shares stake. Shell Asset Management Company owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 39,489 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 5.94 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 406,024 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gmt Cap Corp stated it has 1.03 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc, New York-based fund reported 481,984 shares.

More news for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility – Nasdaq” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.