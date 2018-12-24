Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Jetblue Airways (JBLU) stake by 26.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 117,700 shares as Jetblue Airways (JBLU)’s stock declined 5.63%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 560,800 shares with $10.86M value, up from 443,100 last quarter. Jetblue Airways now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 7.83M shares traded or 53.50% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 17.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 05/04/2018 – JBLU SELECTS PRATT & WHITNEY ENGINES FOR AIRBUS A320NEO FLEET; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS TO START ROUTES IN NOVEMBER INSTEAD OF JULY 20; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Trims Long Beach After International Service Nixed; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.7 PCT, UP 0.4 POINTS; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Is Refining Long Beach, Calif. Schedule to Better Meet the Needs of the Market; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Extends Bet on Balky Pratt Engine With $2 Billion Deal; 25/04/2018 – Ontario International Airport welcomes JetBlue; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 7.0% YEAR OVER YEAR IN THE SECOND QUARTER 2018

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 11.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc acquired 28,145 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 276,622 shares with $12.19 million value, up from 248,477 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been

Among 7 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Thursday, September 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Citigroup. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased At&T (NYSE:T) stake by 2.37 million shares to 18.29 million valued at $614.04 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) stake by 23,000 shares and now owns 58,600 shares. Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was reduced too.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JetBlue’s (JBLU) Load Factor Declines in November, Stock Dips – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Revenue Trends Remain Stable at JetBlue and Southwest Airlines – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Even in a Downturn, Delta Stock Looks Profitable Going Forward – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) – 4 Stocks Predicted To Move Higher This Week – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL’s Investor Day, JBLU’s November Traffic Report & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 261.41 million shares or 1.07% less from 264.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 13.07M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 265 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 332,090 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 8.45 million were reported by Donald Smith. Scout holds 0.53% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 1.32 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 9,200 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 10,034 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 50 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 17,185 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 522,084 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.36 million are held by Principal Fin Group Inc Inc. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 35,078 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fin Architects reported 125 shares stake. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Usa Fincl Portformulas reported 32,007 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $330,100 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $35,940 were sold by Hayes Robin on Wednesday, August 1. $58,170 worth of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) was sold by St George Martin J on Monday, July 16. $115,800 worth of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) was sold by HNAT JAMES G on Thursday, September 13.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, August 13. 40,381 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares with value of $1.50M were sold by SUSMAN SALLY.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer, Merck cancel avelumab study – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer: Consumer Health Deal Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Llc invested in 1,550 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com has 549,721 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.45M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 105,949 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Company has 30,342 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 7.32M shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 111.75 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 243,358 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 40.96 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Amer Century Companies Incorporated has 16.95M shares. 2.27M were reported by Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $40 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Tuesday, November 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets.