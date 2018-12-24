Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 254,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.26 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $256.52 million, down from 10.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62 million shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 7.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,940 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.03M, down from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 2.35M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.88M for 21.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,023 shares to 4,024 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 13,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antares Pharma, Encana, PPG Industries, Cato, Cimarex Energy, and Ormat Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Appoints Kumar Nandan as Vice President, Tax – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Williams Advises Whitford Worldwide on Its Pending Sale to PPG – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kempen Mngmt Nv owns 20,176 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 11,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 60,503 were accumulated by Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation. Trian Fund Mngmt LP invested 4.37% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Pennsylvania Tru holds 15,233 shares. 10,042 are held by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Co. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Hsbc Hldgs Plc has 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 255,535 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 348 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp accumulated 193,834 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Qs Ltd holds 8,320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 9,702 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund reported 4,572 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. PPG Industries had 96 analyst reports since September 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120.0 target in Friday, January 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 16. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, October 21. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, May 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 9 by Citigroup. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 23 report. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 30.

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the shares of PAA in report on Monday, May 22 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, February 8 by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, August 18 report. On Tuesday, October 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, September 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PAA in report on Wednesday, November 8 with “Hold” rating. Seaport Global upgraded the shares of PAA in report on Thursday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Monday, October 10 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Friday, June 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $27 target. SunTrust initiated Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Wednesday, June 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iowa-based Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.29% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Alphamark Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability reported 4.13% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 352,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co accumulated 24,823 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 36,596 shares. Conning reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co invested in 188,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 6.23M shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited invested in 0.02% or 8,765 shares. Plancorp Llc holds 0.12% or 12,150 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 329,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvest Fund Ltd Company holds 9.54% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 42.47M shares. Prescott Gp Capital Ltd accumulated 139,400 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 157.69% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PAA’s profit will be $486.59M for 7.84 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Plains All American Concerns (NYSE:PAA) Fade, Morgan Stanley Sees 20% Return – Benzinga” on February 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “These 2 Dividend Growth Stocks Pay You More Every Single Quarter – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Earnings Skyrocket in Q3 – Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American says Chiang to succeed retiring Armstrong as CEO Oct. 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2018.