KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jan 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:KCAP) shareholders before Jan 4, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. KCAP Financial Inc’s current price of $3.20 translates into 3.13% yield. KCAP Financial Inc’s dividend has Jan 7, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 114,373 shares traded or 18.65% up from the average. KCAP Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) has declined 13.82% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share

Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.26, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 171 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 168 trimmed and sold positions in Mid America Apartment Communities Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 102.65 million shares, down from 104.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mid America Apartment Communities Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 138 Increased: 119 New Position: 52.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 1.31M shares traded or 99.95% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) has declined 0.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $182.83 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.47 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 39.32 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for 3.15 million shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 329 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 1.92% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Investment Management Inc. has invested 1.91% in the stock. Schulhoff & Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 32,132 shares.

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The company has market cap of $119.52 million. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies. It has a 32 P/E ratio. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities.

