Kempner Capital Management Inc increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 28.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kempner Capital Management Inc acquired 26,794 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock rose 0.32%. The Kempner Capital Management Inc holds 119,832 shares with $6.47 million value, up from 93,038 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 6.04 million shares traded or 61.27% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) stake by 65.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 6,081 shares as Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS)’s stock rose 5.30%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 3,265 shares with $281,000 value, down from 9,346 last quarter. Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr now has $194.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 3.94 million shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Vasant Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits in wake of Trump attorney deal; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE: FDA TISAGENLECLEUCEL APPROVAL ANNOUNCED MAY 1; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer for AveXis at $218/Share Launched April 17; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair® recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS

Among 6 analysts covering Novartis (NYSE:NVS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Novartis had 6 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of NVS in report on Thursday, July 19 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was reinitiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 9.17% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.2 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 15.91 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Ishares Tr S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) stake by 13,056 shares to 18,908 valued at $3.35M in 2018Q3. It also upped Euronav Nv Antwerpen Act Isin#Be0003816338 stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Iv First Tr Enhanced Short Maturity Etf New (FTSM) was raised too.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $194,798 activity. 2,890 shares were sold by Giacomin Jon L, worth $150,136 on Monday, August 20. 804 shares were sold by LAWS STUART G, worth $44,662.

