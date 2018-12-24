Among 2 analysts covering National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Commerce had 3 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 27 to “Hold”. The stock of National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, November 9. See National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/11/2018 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $46 Upgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $41 Upgrade

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 91.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 7.79M shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Kerrisdale Advisers Llc holds 687,295 shares with $20.62M value, down from 8.48M last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 1.03 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, up 63.27% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, up 63.27% or $0.62 from last year's $-0.98 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 41,845 shares traded. National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) has declined 5.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.12% the S&P500.

National Commerce Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company has market cap of $693.50 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts. It has a 18.22 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans, such as commercial real estate term, residential mortgage, and construction and land development loans, as well as home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans to purchase automobiles and other consumer durable goods.