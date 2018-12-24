Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 47.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,558 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Kessler Investment Group Llc holds 1,711 shares with $3.43M value, down from 3,269 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Among 8 analysts covering Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Shell Midstream Partners had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 6 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 13. The stock of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SHLX in report on Friday, November 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) rating on Friday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $24 target. See Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) latest ratings:

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 1,645 shares valued at $3.09M was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Shares for $8.02M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 29. 1,375 shares valued at $2.31M were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. $3.21M worth of stock was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. 435 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,864 shares to 29,416 valued at $6.64 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 30,329 shares and now owns 69,009 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2185 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 10 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $2200 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Canaccord Genuity.

The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 1.57M shares traded or 94.11% up from the average. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has declined 28.83% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Shell Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLX); 26/04/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares 4.5% Increase in Quarterly Distribution; 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners Successfully Completes Zydeco Integrity Work, Expects No Material Impact from FERC Policy Revision; 19/04/2018 – Advance Notice of First-Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR $1.22 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $0.18 PER COMMON LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE QUARTER WERE LARGELY IMPACTED BY 49-DAY SHUT IN OF ZYDECO SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners to Acquire Shell’s Ownership Interest in Amberjack Pipeline for $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS VOLUMES ON AUGER PIPELINE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE – CONF CALL

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The firm owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St.