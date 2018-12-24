Worthington Industries Inc (WOR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 74 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 95 sold and trimmed stakes in Worthington Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 30.00 million shares, up from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Worthington Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 72 Increased: 42 New Position: 32.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 2052.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd acquired 1.27 million shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 1.34 million shares with $59.03 million value, up from 62,100 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $185.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 362 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. for 156,938 shares. Evanston Investments Inc. Dba Evanston Advisors owns 87,348 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.68% invested in the company for 165,153 shares. The North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,880 shares.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for clients primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 742,293 shares traded or 109.03% up from the average. Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) has declined 9.45% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

