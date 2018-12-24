Prentiss Smith & Co Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,242 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.84 million, up from 68,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 3.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 154,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $209.50 million, up from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.09 million shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 27.76% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 07/03/2018 – Amy lnlow, CMO of AlbertTM, Named One of Cynopsis’ 2018 Top Women in Digital; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $616,781 activity. ZEITZ JOCHEN had sold 1,598 shares worth $69,513 on Monday, August 6.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harley-Davidson backs full-year shipments guidance – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harley-Davidson Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “After Solid Quarter, Harley-Davidson And Its International Growth Are Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “No Relief in Sight for HOG Stock – Investorplace.com” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harley-Davidson: Should You Chase It? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $4.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 30,000 shares to 203,880 shares, valued at $133.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 45,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc, which manages about $439.26 million and $175.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 43,048 shares to 83,423 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,874 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

