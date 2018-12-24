Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Weatherford Intl Plc (WFT) stake by 17.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 2.41 million shares as Weatherford Intl Plc (WFT)’s stock declined 80.65%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 11.52 million shares with $31.21M value, down from 13.93 million last quarter. Weatherford Intl Plc now has $270.25 million valuation. The stock increased 8.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 1,467 shares traded. Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has declined 86.34% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 12/03/2018 – Weatherford: Angela A. Minas Appointed to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Weatherford International Ltd. CDS Widens 141 Bps, Most in 22; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford Names New Director; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SAYS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS ON RIGS SALE; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q REV. $1.42B, EST. $1.45B; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss $245M; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Rev $1.42B

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $0.34 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. LBAI’s profit would be $16.15M giving it 10.48 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 312,310 shares traded or 135.46% up from the average. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 26.18% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Analysts await Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Weatherford International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WFT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 0.88% less from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Management holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0% or 686 shares. Carroll Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). 21.47 million are held by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp. Engy Opportunities Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 20,987 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 4.68M shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 8,149 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Company accumulated 150,108 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0% or 354 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 54,000 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 1.72 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Janney Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT).

More notable recent Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weatherford International (WFT) To Present At Jefferies Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil Is Cratering, Taking These Oil Stocks With It – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Weatherford (WFT) to Sell Surface Data Logging Business for $50M – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Beaten Up Again Today – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy, Encana Tumble into Tuesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 701,810 shares to 711,910 valued at $96.24M in 2018Q3. It also upped Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 251,693 shares and now owns 1.19 million shares. Liberty Latin America Ltd was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Weatherford International had 10 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 30. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Underperform” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. Raymond James downgraded the shares of WFT in report on Friday, November 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, October 12. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.63% more from 25.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 44,386 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 283 shares. 54,350 were reported by Cornercap Counsel. 50,045 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) or 242,264 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co invested in 183,624 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 3,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Eastern Natl Bank holds 0.02% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) or 20,103 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 117,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 17,869 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 0% or 78,285 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 16,895 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $676.67 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.