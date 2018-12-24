Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 111.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 6,113 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 11,573 shares with $1.03M value, up from 5,460 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $4.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $0.86 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. LVS’s profit would be $673.68 million giving it 14.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s analysts see 11.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 6.82M shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 23.19% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 38,427 shares to 7,107 valued at $1.62 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 3,296 shares and now owns 3,305 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. LogMeIn had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. Oppenheimer upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $105 target in Monday, October 1 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Friday, October 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $113 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 10,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Communication Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 137,213 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Lc stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 6,700 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Citigroup stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 560,170 shares. 25 are held by Tci Wealth. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Alps Advisors invested in 12,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Optimum Advsr holds 189 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 3,633 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $5.06 million activity. Simon Michael K sold $1.65 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 65 investors sold Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 278.58 million shares or 4.69% less from 292.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer And Company holds 22,095 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 62,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.07% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Citadel Advisors reported 1.18M shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na reported 5,781 shares. Ascend Limited stated it has 282,837 shares. Gator Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 6,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 563,406 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 9,694 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,195 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company accumulated 61,151 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 26,845 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 5,995 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 452,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 5,942 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.06 million activity. On Thursday, September 6 the insider Jacobs Lawrence A sold $4.06M.

Among 7 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by HSBC. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, October 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Nomura. On Monday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Nomura maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) rating on Monday, July 9. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $72 target.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $38.00 billion. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.