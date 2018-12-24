Analysts expect Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report $4.01 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 8.45% from last quarter’s $4.38 EPS. LEA’s profit would be $257.35 million giving it 7.31 P/E if the $4.01 EPS is correct. After having $4.09 EPS previously, Lear Corporation’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 993,585 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148

Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc increased Lincoln National (LNC) stake by 32.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc acquired 5,000 shares as Lincoln National (LNC)’s stock declined 14.49%. The Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc holds 20,312 shares with $1.37M value, up from 15,312 last quarter. Lincoln National now has $10.54B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 5.31M shares traded or 163.63% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M

More important recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space – Yahoo Finance” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 5.97 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $119,156 activity. Bott Richard Harold also sold $106,618 worth of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Friday, November 16. MALLETT CONRAD L JR sold $12,538 worth of stock or 79 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Lear Corp had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 30 report. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Wednesday, September 19. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $150 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 12. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 70 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.18% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 8 shares. Smith Graham Company Advsr L P stated it has 0.44% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Tortoise Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 3 shares. The New York-based S Muoio And Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Yorktown Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,000 shares. Hennessy Advsr has 0.1% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Quadrant L P Ca has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 7,600 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Bowling Port Mgmt Lc holds 23,703 shares. Element Mgmt has 24,895 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9,921 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 34,443 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,821 activity. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Ohl Jamie sold $124,821.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LNC shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker has 29,139 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 212,498 shares. Beck Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 7,493 shares. 15,000 are owned by Signature Fincl Management. Sei owns 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 56,141 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 107,883 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 213,451 shares. Nuwave Ltd Co owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.18% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 611 shares stake. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 29,097 shares. Davenport Llc has 5,627 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 349,657 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Srb Corp accumulated 8,084 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 0.02% stake.

Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc decreased United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) stake by 5,000 shares to 5,874 valued at $523,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) stake by 10,580 shares and now owns 3,273 shares. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lincoln National had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LNC in report on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Tuesday, November 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, September 10. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Wood upgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rating on Monday, November 5. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $80 target.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) Reports Reinsurance Transaction with Athene (ATH) and Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Matinas BioPharma to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lincoln National (LNC) Presents At Bank Of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Insurance Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2018. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lincoln National (LNC) To Acquire Liberty Life Assurance Company – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 19, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best Performing Life Insurance Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.